Bob Stoops Says He Has No Interest in Nebraska Job

Being head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers has traditionally been a very desirable job. Although apparently not to former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops.

Beyond being a historic program with a dedicated, loyal and extremely passionate fanbase, even if you don’t succeed, there’s huge amounts of buyout money available for you if you fail.

With the recent firing of head coach Scott Frost, speculation has run rampant as to who the program might be targeting to take over and attempt to right the ship.

One rumor suggested that Urban Meyer could be a potential option. Another rumor bringing up a major Big 12 coach as a possibility:

Bob Stoops Name Has Surfaced

Many on the internet rumor mill have brought up Bob Stoops. He is still just 62 years old and had a long track record of success with the Sooners before retiring in 2016.

Well according to Stoops himself, there’s no validity to that speculation. He said so in a recent YouTube discussion that it’s “not a job that I am going to be interested in:”

“No one is looking for me to have to say it but no. That is not a job that I am going to be interested in. I think it’s a heck of a job, great job. They got an incredible following. So, somebody will be lucky to have that great job but that won’t be me.”

NORMAN, OK – APRIL 23: Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners talks with former head coach Bob Stoops during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

While coaches often say one thing while meaning another., those statements seem pretty definitive. He’s not interested in moving over to join the Cornhuskers.

Stoops’ name has come up nearly every time there’s a major opening throughout college football, and every time he’s resisted the call to return to coaching.

There’s certainly a debate to be had over whether bringing in Stoops would be a desirable move for the Cornhuskers. But it seems like Nebraska will have to look in another direction regardless.