Bob Kraft Spends Time With Legendary Medal Of Honor Recipients From Hostage Rescue Missions

Videos by OutKick

Bob Kraft spent time with two of America’s most legendary warriors, and the photo is awesome.

Kraft attended the Army/Navy game last weekend, and brought six Medal of Honor recipients as his guest to watch the Black Knights pull off a great win over the Midshipmen. The group of Medal of Honor recipients included Tom Kelley, Ryan Pitts, Florent Groberg, Edward Byers and Thomas Payne. There’s a sixth man who doesn’t seem to have been identified.

It’s Payne and Byers who we’re going to focus on today because both men are from units that terrorize and dominate America’s enemies.

Men like them keep our worst enemies awake at night living in fear. Check out the post below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bob Kraft spends time with Medal of Honor heroes.

Let’s start with Payne. The former Delta Force operator earned the Medal of Honor for the legendary 2015 hostage rescue of 70 hostages held by ISIS in Iraq.

He’s the only living Delta Force operator in the history of the American military to be awarded the honor, and he damn sure earned it.

Under heavy and intense fire, Payne freed the hostages like a man possessed. ISIS never had a chance.

The same mission was the one where Joshua Wheeler paid the ultimate price. Both men – Wheeler and Payne – are hard as all hell as warriors.

Whenever you ask any Delta Force commando about either, you’ll only ever hear good things. Fortunately, Payne is still with us. Wheeler died saving complete strangers, and is believed to have said some variation of “Follow me” to friendly forces before getting shot attempting to push forward.

"He ran to the sound of the guns."



On Memorial Day, I remember Delta Force operator Joshua Wheeler. He was killed during a 2015 raid to rescue 70 prisoners from ISIS in Iraq.



When the assault stalled, Wheeler led the way through the breach and died.



He served 14 deployments. pic.twitter.com/bONHOpJUuw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2022

Ed Byers also participated in a famous hostage rescue mission.

Ed Byers served on SEAL Team 6, and earned his Medal of Honor for the 2012 rescue of Dr. Dilip Joseph, who was held by the Taliban. Byers and a team of ST6 commandos faced immediate resistance upon hitting the Taliban compound.

Byers killed a Taliban fighter at close range that he had straddled between his legs as he searched for Joseph. He later engaged in hand-to-hand combat and pinned a fighter against a wall as a second SEAL killed him. The operation cost Nicolas Checque his life.

The video below is an incredible interview with Byers about the fateful operation.

While all Medal of Honor recipients are incredible American heroes, Byers and Payne both participated in famous hostage rescue missions. They were both ready to die to save complete strangers, and both operations cost the life of an American commando.

If that doesn’t make you proud to be an American, I don’t know what will. The fact they were guests of Bob Kraft is just the cherry on top.

It’s a great reminder there are still people in America who love and respect our great heroes.

Army veteran Thomas P. Payne earned the Medal of Honor for his incredible actions during a 2015 hostage rescue mission. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Props to Bob Kraft for taking some time to honor a group of amazing veterans who put it all on the line for the USA. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.