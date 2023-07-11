Videos by OutKick

Bob Huggins continues to claim that he did not resign from his role as head basketball coach at West Virginia University. The 69-year-old has gone so far as to say that the school falsified his retirement announcement.

Huggins was arrested for DUI on June 16. One day later, on June 17, West Virginia announced that he had submitted a letter of resignation.

It read, in part:

Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.

It was also reported that the Basketball Hall of Famer met with his team to announce the decision.

According to Huggins, that is not the truth. He, through his attorney, demanded reinstatement over the weekend.

Huggins and lawyer David A. Campbell claim that his contract set specific parameters for the process of resignation. They claim that neither Huggins nor the university adhered to proper protocols. They allege that the university accepted his resignation after a text message from his wife.

West Virginia responded to Huggins and Campbell’s claims with a scathing rebuttal.

Huggins released a new statement on late Monday night. It was in direct response to the university.

He made three main points in his statement:

Huggins has “taken responsibility for his mistake. He has “voluntarily checked into a word-class rehab center.”

Huggins understands “WVU published a statement purportedly written by me.” He says that he “did not draft or review WVU’s statement.” The “false, unsigned statement” was not his.

Huggins is “employed by WVU pursuant to an Employee Agreement.” He “never submitted the notice required” for voluntary resignation.



Bob Huggins wants to keep coaching at West Virginia.

Here is the full statement:

Bob Huggins’ media statement.

West Virginia has not responded to Huggins’ most recent comments and there are a lot of questions that remain. The entire situation has been messy since the jump.

It started when the legendary head coach’s daughter went scorched earth on West Virginia leadership.

Not long thereafter, assistant coach Josh Eilert was promoted to head coach on a one-year interim basis. It was announced amid reports that Huggins and boosters were pulling strings behind the scenes.

Top transfer Kerr Kriisa then decided to stay with the Mountaineers after entering the transfer portal. He cited Huggins as a large factor in his return.

Meanwhile, a handshake agreement was reportedly made surrounding Huggins’ future. It may have left the door open for reinstatement next season after one year with Eilert as interim.

WHAT I’M HEARING: Bob Huggins and #WVU essentially had a handshake agreement for him to potentially return next season if he attended rehab and everything went well this year. However, a new attorney got involved and that agreement is now obviously off. — The Voice of Morgantown (@voicemorgantown) July 9, 2023

Perhaps that reported handshake agreement has something to do with Huggins’ most recent statement?

As of right now, the whole truth is unclear. Huggins says one thing. West Virginia says another.

There is a long way to go in this saga. It is nowhere near its conclusion.

However, as things currently stand, there does not appear to be a path to reinstatement for Huggins. That could change depending on how things play out, and it would be wild if it does.