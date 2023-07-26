Videos by OutKick

Bob Huggins is back in the public eye. The 69-year-old Hall of Fame Coach, who may or may not have resigned at West Virginia last month, made his first appearance since his DUI arrest on Tuesday night in support of his former players.

Bob Huggins is in the building to watch @finalfourcast and support his former WVU legends. pic.twitter.com/IOv6pIua26 — TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2023

A group of Mountaineers basketball alumni joined together as team ‘Best Virginia’ to compete for $1 million in The Basketball Tournament. Its roster consists mostly of former West Virginia hoopers who played for Huggins, with a few exceptions.

Erik Stevenson spent the 2022-23 season under Huggins and helped lead the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament with 15.4 points per game. He was the early hero for his alumni team in the TBT!

Best Virginia hosted the First Round of The Basketball Tournament at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va., which is about an hour from Morgantown. As the No. 1 seed, it played against DuBois Dream, a minor-league basketball and youth development organization out of Pennsylvania.

Erik Stevenson was the hero and has Bob Huggins’ back.

The first team to score 70 points is named the winner in The Basketball Tournament. Best Virginia was down 68-67 and had some trouble out of a timeout.

DuBois had a chance to win the game, but Stevenson’s defensive pressure forced a miss and he came down with the crucial rebound to swing the momentum back in Best Virginia’s favor. From there, with the next shot to win, he stepped up to the three-point line and knocked down the game-winning triple.

ERIK STEVENSON CALLS GAMEEEE‼️‼️



The former @WVUhoops sniper drills the Elam Ender to give his squad a thrilling 70-68 win over Dubois Dream.



SURVIVE AND ADVANCE! 5️⃣ MORE WINS. pic.twitter.com/DTl5qYtgX9 — TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2023

As soon as the shot went in, Stevenson went over to the stands and pointed at Huggins.

Erik Stevenson hit the COLD-BLOODED Elam Ender then pointed to Bob Huggins in the stands! 🫵🥶 @finalfourcast pic.twitter.com/BtP6XjlWzJ — TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2023

Despite all of the outside noise surrounding Huggins, Stevenson has nothing but love for his former coach.

People can say what they want but that’s my guy. I love him to death. He changed my life and it was great to see him up there. That’s my dude, period. — Erik Stevenson

Stevenson and Best Virginia will play against the winner of Pitt and Marshall’s alumni teams on Thursday in Wheeling. Huggins was there for the First Round, will he return for the Second Round?