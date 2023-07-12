Bob Huggins Just Lost A Lawyer, But He Has Others As He Fights To Return As WVU Coach

Videos by OutKick

Coach “Huggy Bear” just got a little more room in his den.

That is because former West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins‘ lawyer just entered the Attorney Transfer Portal.

Attorney Robert P. Fitzsimmons of Wheeling, West Virginia, will no longer be representing Huggins in any matters involving West Virginia University, Fitzsimmons informed West Virginia’s general counsel on Tuesday.

Fitzsimmons said he did not make the decision public.

The letter from Fitzsimmons comes three days after news broke Saturday that Huggins wants to be reinstated as coach because he said he never resigned after West Virginia said he did on June 17. That was the day after he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. Huggins maintains his wife June said in a text to a West Virginia official that he would be resigning – not him.

West Virginia Says Bob Huggins Resigned Last Month

“Please be advised that myself and my law firm no longer represents Bob Huggins in connection with any matter related to West Virginia University,” Fitzsimmons says in his letter addressed to Stephanie Taylor, general counsel for West Virginia University.

Fitzsimmons has represented West Virginia in the past and also represented former coaches against West Virginia.

OutKick reached Fitzsimmons Tuesday night.

“I cannot comment,” he said when asked why he is no longer representing Huggins regarding West Virginia. “That would be a client-attorney matter and confidential.”

Fitzsimmons did say he would continue to represent Huggins as far as his DUI charge.

Bob Huggins Has Depth At Lawyer

Huggins also seems to have as many lawyers as he had guards on his last Mountaineer basketball team.

David A. Campbell, an attorney from Cleveland, is representing Huggins in his quest to return as West Virginia’s basketball coach. Campbell says West Virginia did not follow proper resignation protocol in removing Huggins from his job.

WVU then quickly promoted assistant coach Josh Eilert to interim head coach.

Just last Friday, Fitzsimmons reached out to West Virginia about Huggins’ compensation and benefits. Also last week, Fitzsimmons and another attorney, William D. Wilmoth of Wheeling, appeared with Huggins in court in Pittsburgh concerning the DUI charge.