Bo Nix Announces Future Plans

Bo Nix isn’t done playing college football.

The dual-threat Oregon quarterback announced Sunday night that he’s returning for a fifth year of college ball.

Nix spent the first three seasons of his career before transferring to the Ducks.

Bo Nix returning is great news for Oregon fans.

The Ducks had a very solid 9-3 season, and Nix was a huge part of the reason why the team had success this season.

He needed a fresh start after leaving Auburn, and he definitely found it in Eugene. On the season, he threw for 3,388 yards and 27 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also rushed for 504 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Oregon QB Bo Nix will return for the 2023 season. He put up huge numbers in 2022. The Ducks finished 9-3. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Before Oregon dropped some late games, there was serious chatter that Nix should be in the Heisman conversation.

Unfortunately for him, the team lost two of its three final games, and the Heisman talk immediately disappeared. However, even a disappointing ending to the season doesn’t erase the fact Bo Nix had a great year.

Oregon QB Bo Nix is returning for another season. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, he’s returning for some more action in 2023 with Dan Lanning and the Ducks. By the time Bo Nix leaves college football, he’s going to have racked up some truly great numbers. If you’re a fan of the Ducks, you have to love this development.