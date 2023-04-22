Bo Jackson Returns To Auburn, Biking Sixty Miles Through Alabama For A Great Cause

Videos by OutKick

What started with a horrible disaster in the State of Alabama has now turned into Bo Jackson riding his bike across the state for a great cause. After tragedy struck the state in April of 2011 with a number of deadly tornadoes, Bo Jackson was ready to do whatever he could to help.

The following year, Bo Jackson, along with Ken Griffey Jr., Scottie Pippen and others, rode their bikes across Alabama to raise money for the emergency relief fund. Jackson was watching at home in 2011 when those devastating Tornados tore apart so many lives, feeling helpless at the time.

In April of 2013, ‘Bo Bikes Bama’ became an annual event, hoping to raise money for a great cause. Since then, millions of dollars have been raised by the former Auburn running back and baseball player.. Jackson was back on-campus Friday night to kickoff the 2023 ride.

A first pitch from the 🐐!



Thanks for joining us tonight, @BoJackson. Have a great ride tomorrow!#WarEagle | @BoBikesBama pic.twitter.com/zyW91lhZrR — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 22, 2023

The organization held a golf tournament on Friday, with Lance Armstrong in attendance as well to help raise money for the cause. The group has biked over 300,000 miles according to numbers released two years ago.

Great day to be on the golf course with @BoJackson and @lancearmstrong! pic.twitter.com/GZ1iRujrhQ — Bo Bikes Bama (@BoBikesBama) April 21, 2023

Today, bikers from all across the country and overseas will take to the roads in Alabama for a 60-mile ride to raise money for the Governors Emergency Relief Fund. The ‘Bo Bikes Bama’ event will start on Auburn’s campus, with two different routes. There is the 20-mile ride and a 60-mile ride that will take folks through Tuskegee and neighboring Macon County.

Bo Jackson continues to step up for the state he once called home.