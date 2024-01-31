Blurry Underwater Images Definitely Show Amelia Earhart And Fred Noonan’s Plane According To Air Force Vet

Videos by OutKick

What happened to aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan in 1937 is one of the great mysteries of the 20th century. Which, by the way, as far as mysteries are concerned was a pretty damn strong century. The Kennedy assassination, DB Cooper, the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, the Dyatlov Pass incident, and more.

And yet, as I said, the 1937 disappearances of Earhart and Noonan are still toward the top.

However, we may need to take it off of the mystery board, at least if some new, very blurry sonar image is to be believed.

Deep Sea Vision — an expedition led by Air Force vet Tony Romeo — was at the end of a three-month expedition around Howland Island. That’s an island in the Pacific Ocean near the equator close to where Earhart and Noonan vanished on July 2, 1937.

The crew found some sonar images of what they believe is a Lockheed 10-E Electra lying under 16,000 feet of ocean.

On July 2, 1937, Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan took off from Papua New Guinea, nearing the end of their record-setting journey around the world never to be seen again. Until today.



Deep Sea Vision found what appears to be Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra. pic.twitter.com/CTVDI6Jxpg — Deep Sea Vision (@DeepSeaVision) January 27, 2024

I mean… looks like a plane to me… kind of…

Romeo, Other Experts Are Convinced They May Have Found Earhart and Noonan’s Plane

I would expect Romeo and his crew to have some more insights into this story than I do. I’m a guy whose education on this subject comes courtesy of the History Channel.

So, if they’re excited; I’m excited.

“We were frustrated. We were disappointed, and everybody was kind of on each other’s nerves,” Romeo told Fox News Digital. “And then boom, there it is. It pops up on the screen. It’s kind of a surreal moment, one we’ll always remember.”

Romeo and his team took these findings to the eggheads at the Scripps Institute and the Smithsonian. Guess what? They were excited about them too.

According to Romeo, Earhart and Noonan’s plane should be in pretty decent shape. I mean, despite spending almost nine decades submerged beneath the briny deep.

“At 16,000 feet, where we found this, the plane would likely be in very good shape and preserved very well because of the temperatures, the pH levels and the oxygen-free level in the water,” Romeo explained.

I’d keep an eye on this one. This is as good a lead as any you’re going to get for an 87-year-old mystery.

