Blues’ Kevin Hayes Rips Claims That He Convinced Cutter Gauthier Not To Sign With The Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers/Cutter Gauthier saga has swept the NHL, and one person unwillingly caught in it is St. Louis Blues center and former Flyer Kevin Hayes.

Gauthier — a touted prospect playing at Boston College — was selected fifth overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. However, on Monday night he was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks. It was then revealed that the 19-year-old had told the Flyers he didn’t want to play with them, then went radio silent for months.

With the team unable to contact him during the World Juniors last week, they worked out a trade.

So, this led to questions about why Gauthier didn’t want to play for the Flyers. One reporter, Anthony SanFilippo, claimed to have spoken to someone within the Flyers organization about the situation. From there, he claimed Hayes had his “fingerprints” all over the Cutter Gauthier situation.

“A little tidbit that ties into this and I shared it with you guys before the intermission,” SanFilippo said on the Snow The Goalie podcast. “I talked to somebody in the organization, Kevin Hayes’ fingerprints are all over this.”

Hayes Responds To Claims Of His Involvement In Cutter Gauthier’s Decision

On Tuesday, Hayes was asked about them, and his answers were reported by The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. According to Hayes, he has faced harassment including death threats against him and his family. He said people also mocked the 2021 death of his brother, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes.

“It’s 100% false,” Hayes said. “I don’t know where he got his information from. At first it didn’t really seem like a big deal. But just the s–t that’s come from the aftermath, people with death threats, people want my family dead, people happy my brother’s dead,” Hayes said.

“It’s just crazy stuff coming out on something I had not a single aspect of what I’ve done, had any implications on this kid’s decision.”

Flyers fans were shocked and upset about the loss of one of the team’s most prized prospects. Some took their reactions way too far. However, the truth of the matter is that GM Daniel Briere worked a heck of a trade.

The team received D-man Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in 2025. Especially when you consider the lack of leverage he would’ve had in those negotiations.

We won’t know exactly why Gauthier wanted nothing to do with the Flyers until we hear from him directly. Following the World Juniors last week, Gauthier’s next game will be with Boston College this weekend against Providence College.

