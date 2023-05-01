Blue Jays Will Bludgeon Kluber

Videos by OutKick

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox, 7:10 ET

The AL East is one of the more interesting divisions in all of baseball. Obviously, the Tampa Bay Rays are the best team in baseball and may run away with this division. They could come crashing down too. However, the Blue Jays are also off to a nice start, the Orioles are young and hungry, the Red Sox are playing better than expected, and the Yankees are underperforming to this point. Let’s see what we can play in a game between to of the division squads.

The Blue Jays are 18-10 for the season but most of their success has come at the home field this year. Toronto is doing a little bit of everything, hitting pretty well, pitching better than expected, and staying reasonable with the fielding. Today they get one guy, Jose Berrios taking the ball. He hasn’t been anything special for the Blue Jays in his time there, but may have turned a corner with his past two starts being much more impressive. In his past two outings, he has allowed just two earned runs over 14 innings. He has been successful against Boston hitters over his career, allowing just 15 hits over 73 at-bats. Those hits have only resulted in two RBIs, both off of solo home runs. Sometimes a team just struggles against a pitcher. Just keep in mind, 50 of the at-bats came from three hitters.

Boston takes on Toronto on May 1st (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are just barely over .500, but if we are being honest that is better than I thought they would be after a month. I expected them to be at the bottom of the division and they are at least hanging in there. They’ve actually scored 30 more runs than the Blue Jays this season despite only having seven more hits. Boston’s pitching has been pretty rough though with a 4.99 ERA and allowing opponents to hit .262 against them. Corey Kluber has had one of the tougher starts to the season. He had a nice quality start his last time out, but he’s also had three starts this season with four earned runs or more allowed. It probably won’t be a pretty game for him though as the Blue Jays hitters have had a lot of success against Kluber.

I like the Blue Jays to not only win this game, but win by margin. I’d have a lot more confidence in Toronto to coast in this game if it wasn’t for Berrios, but I don’t see any other way to play this than to take them through five innings -0.5 at -110.

