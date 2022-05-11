Blue Jays Have Rough Day Against Umps Following Three Ejections

Toronto could not catch a break against the umps.

Two Toronto Blue Jays coaches and a pitcher were booted from Tuesday’s game against the Yankees in what many called separate knee-jerk reactions by the umpires.

The first scene went down in the bottom of the sixth when Yimi Garcia hit Yankees’ Josh Donaldson with an errant pitch. After a brief assessment by the umpires, Garcias was ejected from the contest for what they deemed as targeting.

Aaron Judge was ready to pounce after Donaldson got hit and the Blue Jays pitcher and pitching coach get ejected pic.twitter.com/IXKHBAG6T0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 11, 2022

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker stepped in and found himself finished for the evening.

Audiences were dubious of Garcia’s alleged intent to hit the Yankees batter amid New York’s rally to tie things up at 3-3. The strategy just didn’t make much sense.

Fast-forward to the top of the seventh: Jonathan Loaisiga was on the mound for the Yankees and threw a pitch that went up and in — nearly making contact with Toronto’s Bo Bichette.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was stunned that the umpires looked the other way after Garcia’s outrageous ejection.

Rather than conceding the argument or warning the Yankees, the umps doubled down and kicked Montoyo out of the game to make it three ousted Blue Jays on the evening.

Blue Jays wonder why Loaisiga wasn't ejected after their pitcher was and manager Charlie Montoyo gets ejected pic.twitter.com/jkKsIqt6PT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 11, 2022

To throw salt on Toronto’s wound, the Yankees finished their comeback when Aaron Judge scored the walk-off home run to win, 6-5.

Donaldson spoke on Garcia’s pitch after the game. The Yankee was asked if the hit felt deliberate.

“I would normally say no,” he responded. “Going back and looking at it, you don’t really see too many balls thrown at somebody like that. In my heart of hearts, I don’t think it was. It doesn’t look good on television, that’s for sure.”