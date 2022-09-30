Blue Jays Can Dominate Red Sox Tonight

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 ET

I personally am sad to see the baseball regular season come to an end. It has been a phenomenal run this year, and all of these plays have been free. Not everything will always be super successful, but this baseball season has been outstanding. I hope to close it out on a high note and keep it going through the World Series. Let’s keep going with the Red Sox and Blue Jays.

For the Red Sox, they have starter Nick Pivetta going. Pivetta hasn’t been a reliable starter for the Red Sox in terms of getting them into a position to win since June. He had a really tough start to the year, then in May and June looked like he was figuring it out. In July he got absolutely rocked giving up more runs than more innings pitched. August was a bit better but now September is a bit of an issue again. He hasn’t had a quality start in over a month and has only had two since June. Walks are a bit of an issue as he has issued 13 in his 23 innings this month. He’s also allowing far too many home runs (25 on the season). On the season, he has had one good start against the Blue Jays. In the other two, he wasn’t able to make it through five innings.

The Blue Jays starter, Alek Manoah, has been awesome this season. Hosting the fourth-best ERA in the league, Manoah has been great in every situation you can imagine. He has a mid-or-lower-2 ERA in all of his splits. Lately, as the Blue Jays head into October, he has been phenomenal in September. This was his bet month of the season. In September he has a 1.03 ERA over five starts. He’s only allowed four earned runs over 35 innings. He’s also been dominant against Boston this season, he’s only allowed three earned runs over 20 innings and three starts.

I really like the Blue Jays chances of dominating in this one. I think this is a clear game that the Blue Jays win. The -190 moneyline would suggest that as well, but we obviously aren’t playing that. The Blue Jays have clinched a playoff spot, but keep in mind that they are still needing wins to secure the top spot. I’m taking the Blue Jays in a few plays here – first, the primary one is the run line at +120. I’ll also play the moneyline first five/full game parlay at +100. I’m not calling this a full or official play but I may sprinkle the Red Sox under 3.5 runs at -130.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024