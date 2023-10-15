Blue Jackets Goof On Tribute Videos By Doing One For Jonathan Quick Who Spent One Day With The Team

Videos by OutKick

Tribute videos on the Jumbotron for players who used to play for a team are getting way out of hand, and the Columbus Blue Jackets decided to have some fun with it during a tribute for New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick.

The Blue Jackets were looking to bounce back after an opening night loss by hosting the New York Rangers.

While there wouldn’t be anything particularly noteworthy about this matchup — aside from both teams playing in the Metropolitan Division — there was something on Saturday.

Quick was on the Rangers’ bench backing up starter Igor Shesterkin.

But Quick never played for the Blue Jackets.

Never played, but he was part of the organization for somewhere in the neighborhood of 16 to 24 hours, so cue the tribute!

CBJ legend Jonathan Quick enjoyed his tribute 😂 #cbj pic.twitter.com/e4Ur33Ple6 — lindsey (@JacketsLindsey) October 14, 2023

I’m not so sure the Photoshopped photo of Quick in a Jackets uniform needed the Flyer bumming in the background, but that might just be me…

Otherwise, hilarious, and a great way to troll the tradition that has gotten completely out of hand.

If you don’t remember, the Jonathan Quick trade saga from last season was kind of wild.

Jonathan Quick’s Strange 24 Hours At The Deadline

The Kings somewhat unceremoniously dealt Quick, a conditional first-round pick in 2023, and a third-round pick in 2024, for D-man Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo.

Now, this is a business, and Quick was going to be a free agent over the summer. However, this surprised a lot of people who thought the Kings would deal Quick to a contender. He had been the guy that won them the franchise’s only two Stanley Cups.

The Blue Jackets were well out of the playoff conversation by the trade deadline. So far out, that some players probably had late-April trips to Turks and Caicos booked by that point in the year.

However, Quick never played for the Jackets. He probably never even went to Columbus, because the very next day, the Jackets flipped him to the Vegas Golden Knights.

This was hilarious in that it meant Quick was with one of the Kings’ division rivals, and he went on to win the Cup with them.

Over the offseason, it was clear that Vegas was going to go with a younger duo of Adin Hill and Logan Thompson. This allowed Quick to sign a one-year deal with the Blue Shirts.

It was awesome to see the Blue Jackets‘ tongue-in-cheek tribute, and even better to see Quick himself get a laugh out of it.

