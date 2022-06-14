Blue Ivy Embarrassed By Jay-Z Hug And Kiss At NBA Finals

Jay-Z brought his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, to Game 5 of the NBA Finals and had her blushing court side with his affection. And we can hardly tell who she resembles more…mid-2000’s Beyonce with the curls, or Jay-Z? Rocking a sweet leather jacket front row in Golden State for a Warriors win at 10-years-old is a flex none of us can relate to.

Jay-Z is in the crowd with his daughter Blue Ivy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aP6VIhuazM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy at Game 5 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8lbMFNPrsa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2022

Among Jay-Z and his daughter were plenty others stars like Selena Gomez and Jessica Chastain sitting on the floor. We haven’t seen many public appearances from Blue Ivy, so this was a bit of a surprise on the NBA’s biggest stage.

Blue Ivy was understandably overwhelmed with the whole Jumbotron experience, and who could blame her? Some of us have managed to sneak on one of those things alongside our parents only managing to whip out a Fortnite dance. So we’ll cut her some slack.

Nice seeing a father spending some quality time with his daughter, even if it’s a celebrity. America doesn’t seem to care about families anymore. We’ll applaud family time whenever we see it.