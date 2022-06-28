Blue Checkmarks Are Mad At Denver Post Hockey Writer For Partying With The Stanley Cup

Blue checkmark Denver Post hockey writer Mike Chambers is in big trouble within the blue checkmark world after he made the tragic mistake of posting photos of himself partying with the Stanley Cup at some point over the past couple of blurry nights since the Colorado Avalanche won it in Tampa Bay.

Mike broke protocol. Mike just blew his journalistic integrity right out of his lungs with that cigar smoke. Mike is no longer respected amongst the journalist community. Huge life error bro. How can Mike ever be trusted to report on Avalanche hockey again?

Probably the most memorable experience of my career #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/My4OyJE8OR — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) June 27, 2022

If I’m hockey writer Mike Chambers, I’m not only telling fellow blue checkmarks to suck my —-, I’m calling up the Avs to see if I can go round two with that Cup as one massive f— you to the stuck up pricks who make journalism an absolutely disgusting profession full of angry men who constantly think they’re saving the world.

Mike goes like eight months covering this team, getting to know the boys, learning their life stories, telling their life stories, and eventually rooting for the boys (OMG, he knows there’s no rooting in the press box!).

If fans wanted cheerleaders they’d read the team websites. They want objectivity! You screwed it up for the rest of us, Mike. What happens if one of his friends on the team gets arrested. Will Mike cover it objectively? Mike could cover up news about one of the players. He cannot be trusted! If you didn’t win the Stanley Cup, don’t touch the Cup.

Blah, blah, blah.

This self-righteous, respect the biz garbage out of the journalism community — especially the tools in TV — is so funny. Jeff Pearlman’s never been a jock sniffer? I don’t believe it for a second. Has Jeff Pearlman saved the sports world through his righteousness?

You’re telling me Big Js don’t suck down beers and chase skirts with the guys playing the game, Jeff? You really want me to believe all of you journalism holy rollers are playing by the rules? I’ve seen you guys at the Super Bowl events. I’ve seen you at MLB All-Star parties. I’ve seen you at the ESPYs after-party.

I’ve seen blue checkmarks in action plenty of times and let’s just say they want in that athlete fraternity bad.

Mike should hang these photos on the wall right with all his Stanley Cup press badges.

Dear Journalists: What not to do. Ever. https://t.co/dHWy0WYtI0 — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) June 27, 2022

This is the moment where Mike was never again taken seriously as a journalist. — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) June 27, 2022

Are you a journalist…or a jock groupie? — George Diaz (@georgediaz) June 28, 2022

I'm pretty sure Dickie Dunn wouldn't have done that. https://t.co/Bzypik3SUW — David Shoalts (@dshoalts) June 28, 2022

Yeah, mos def wouldn’t do this with a team I’m directly involved with.



I have a pic with the Stanley Cup but I wasn’t covering the team, though.



Buddy is out here like he’s on the team.



Yikes. https://t.co/3GQCyQcrOE — Evan F. Moore (@evanFmoore) June 28, 2022