Blood Sport: Orlando G Cole Anthony Freaks Out Giving Blood

Opponents seeking a weakness in Orlando guard Cole Anthony’s game need not study his left hand or his jumper. Anthony’s weakness is having to go one-on-one with needles, not Knicks or Nets.

The second-year Magic player’s phobia to needles was on full display earlier this week when teammate Markelle Fultz had to hold Anthony while he was having blood drawn.

“Don’t move, don’t move, don’t move. You’re doing good, bro,” Fultz repeated as Anthony faced his fear.

Watch it all go down here:

Cole Anthony had to have Markelle Fultz hold him while he was getting a blood test 🤣 What a teammate. (via @BeORLMagic) pic.twitter.com/jS1zi5S02j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2022

In the video, a nervous Anthony quickly moves away from the woman attempting to draw his blood, then tries to encourage himself by yelling, “Come on, bro!”

But his personal pep talk had all the punch of the Magic’s offense, and he soon needed an assist from teammate, Fultz. That’s when the video shows a wincing Anthony seated, finally giving into the needle, and screaming with all the volume and vitriol of Kevin Garnett after he just rejected a shot.

Though Anthony’s body seemed to pump out more blood curdling screams than blood itself, Fultz was along for the ride, lending support by placing one hand on Anthony’s back and one on his shoulder.

Opposing NBA players, take note: if you’re matched up against Anthony, you can ease up a bit. He’s definitely not out for blood.

