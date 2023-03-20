Blood In The Streets: South Beach Visitors Are Greeted By Murder Scene While On Guided Tour

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to Miami…South Beach…All night, on the beach till the break of dawn…when there’s a body pumped full of lead bleeding out and leaving a big pool of blood on the sidewalk where preservation tourists were trying to walk.

What a pain in the ass.

Imagine trying to go for a nice tour of South Beach and the fire department is keeping people back 20 feet until they can hose off the O+ from the concrete. That’s what happened Sunday morning right there on Ocean Drive where a man was gunned down at 3:30 a.m. Friday night, there was a fatal shooting on Ocean Drive.

The chaos has resulted in a South Beach curfew and a state of emergency declaration.

I’m told the line of people are w/a Miami Design Preservation League tour. The fire truck & men w/hoses are there to wash blood off the Ocean Dr. sidewalk near 11th Street, following this AM’s fatal shooting of a man. #SpringBreak @wsvn 🎥Mitch Novick, South Beach Sludge Report pic.twitter.com/CjMld7K35o — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 19, 2023

Here’s surveillance video of this morning’s shooting on Ocean Drive near 10th Street. I’ve stopped the video just as the shooter fires the 1st shot. He fires at least 9 times more before running off. @wsvn @MiamiBeachPD @MiamiBeachNews pic.twitter.com/9Tc0Vui8al — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 19, 2023

“We don’t want spring break in our city,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said during a Sunday press conference. “It’s simply too difficult to police.”

The bloody sidewalk that stopped the preservation tour in its track is the responsibility of Dontavious Polk, 24, who has been arrested by police. Cops say it was a “targeted” hit and it should be classified as an “isolated incident.”

Eh, now tourists should feel better about staying out late crushing those 84-oz beers and fish bowl margaritas.

“The volume of people in our city, the unruly nature in the presence of guns, has created a peril that cannot go unchecked, especially in the evenings,” Mayor Gelber added.

As of Sunday night, the mayor says that 70 guns have been recovered by police patrolling South Beach.

While the fire department was busily washing the murder scene blood into the gutters, South Beach politicians were trying to figure out what to do with the morons who were recorded jumping on top of occupied vehicles. How do you stop the fights? The lawlessness?

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of out control Spring Breakers jumping on occupied cars with fights breaking out

⁰📌#Miami | #Florida



Police are responding to Numerous reports of unmanageable crowds of Spring Breakers in Miami Beach, which have resulted in altercations and instances of… https://t.co/2hH8B7R8WW pic.twitter.com/zHaR6dbw3u — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 20, 2023

“Let’s go to Miami for Spring Break” 😳| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/rNzXinrH49 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 20, 2023

Mr. Miami, woke film director himself Billy Corben says the curfew imposed by government officials “will NOT solve” the problems of South Beach.

“After decades, the city continues to fail to keep residents, businesses and tourists safe. It’s time for (the mayor, the city manager and the Miami Beach police chief) and city commissioners to get their act together or resign,” Corben tweeted Sunday.

Corben noted that his plan of action would be released this week on his podcast. That’s convenient.

Needless to say, it’s probably not the best time to be visiting Ocean Drive. You might want to pick a quiet Tuesday to visit.