BLM Rioters Fined $500 For Burning Down Wendy’s Has The Right Fired Up

Is the American justice system tipped in favor of Black Lives Matter rioters who burnt a Wendy’s to the ground and Portland, Oregon rioters who tried to burn down a federal courthouse?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and many on the right say we’re not dealing with an equal justice system that has sentenced 561 defendants to jail or a combination of jail and house arrest. “J6’ers are being locked up for years for walking into the Capitol and some never walked inside at all, but the guys who plead guilty to arson and burned down the Wendy’s in Atl in 2020 BLM riots only have to pay a $500 fine!!!” Greene tweeted this week.

The Wendy’s case that she’s referring to concluded last week when Chisom Kingston and Natalie White pleaded guilty to first-degree arson charges and were sentenced to five years of probation, a $500 fine and 150 hours of community service that has to be completed in one calendar year.

Kingston and White helped set a fire on June 13, 2020, during a protest over a police-involved shooting that killed Rayshard Brooks, who was supposedly sleeping in his car in the drive-thru lane. Brooks struggled with officers that night and eventually gained control of one of the officer’s Tasers. Brooks was shot twice in the back, according to an autopsy.

While the Wendy’s arson sentence and the J6’er sentences seem to be a little bit of a stretch because we’re talking about federal crimes versus state crimes, you can go back to the Portland, Oregon federal courthouse riots of 2020 if you’d like a better example of court tipping.

A year after the Portland chaos, almost half of the federal cases, including assaulting federal officers, civil disorder and failing to comply had been dropped by the Justice Department. As of April 2021, the Feds had dropped 47 of the 96 cases. Most defendants were given community service which consisted of working at a food bank or encouraging citizens to vote.

At his confirmation hearing for the role of Attorney General, Merrick Garland was asked about Portland and the January 6ers. Garland said Jan. 6 was a domestic extremeist attack while Portland was an attack on an empty building at night.

“Both are criminal,” the Attorney General noted, but added, “one is a core attack on our democratic institutions.”