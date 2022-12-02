Blind Bills Fan Draws Incredible Portrait For Von Miller

This guy wins the day.

A blind Buffalo Bills fan drew an incredible portrait of Von Miller and caught the attention of his favorite edge rusher ahead of the team’s Thursday night matchup.

Hope Rises Network‘s Kate Glaser shared a photo of Bills fan Zach holding a drawing of Miller that he accomplished despite dealing with blindness. She mentioned the Bills player on Twitter to highlight the fan’s unbelievable feat, which Miller eventually caught.

The vet expressed his awe over Zach’s artwork. He responded, “Wow! This is truly amazing! Just wow.. that’s love [for real, for real]! Thank u.”

Glaser shared Zach’s story on Instagram and tagged Von’s non-profit organization, Von’s Vision Foundation, which supplies “low-income children with free eye exams + high-fashion prescription,” according to their Instagram.

Glaser’s Instagram post read: “[Zach] is blind, a senior in high school and loves football. His mom says due to his vision he never played, but doesn’t miss a Buffalo Bills game. He drew this picture of Von Miller — his inspiration on the field and off.”

Kelly Stafford — wife of Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford — caught Zach’s exceptional art earlier Thursday, saying she could help relay the fan’s story to Miller. Von played with the Rams in 2021, winning a Super Bowl with the team.

They don’t make ’em like Bills Mafia. Incredible.