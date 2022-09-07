Bleached Kim Kardashian Is Destroyed By The Internet

Somewhere within the depths of New York’s concrete jungle, a magazine publisher told his/her troops it was time to sell some damn magazines. A Zoom call was created.

Woke editors dutifully followed the Zoom link, showed fake enthusiasm, and by the end of that call, it was determined that an ‘American Dream’ issue should feature none other than bleached Kim Kardashian and it would move the needle if her huge fake ass — and a jockstrap — should be on display in front of the red, white and blue.

Or something like that.

Back up the Brinks, bitches!

Out-of-touch New York-based Interview magazine caught up with Kardashian for some dumb interview that very few intelligent adults care about. Ahh, but there are some incredible responses in this one to dissect.

INTERVIEW: Global warming. It is actually insane. There are fires in the south of France, the tarmac is melting in England. Do you feel like you do anything to combat and prevent that? I don’t think I do that much, to be honest, and I’m curious what your thoughts are?

KARDASHIAN: I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety. I have super climate change–involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.

Very deep, Kim.

Translation: Her big fake ass isn’t giving up her private jet and you can kiss her giant fake ass if you think she’s going commercial.

Now, let’s get down to the business and why you’re here. You want the Internet’s reaction to Kim Kardashian’s bleached photos. Buckle up. These are good.

The world is healing , Kim k is white again 😂😂😂😂 White people she y’all problem now 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GRXAq1FqGv — Bitch Puddin 🙄😒 (@sooitskara) September 6, 2022

Someone in the comments said she looks like Ashley Schaefer from Eastbound Down and I cant unsee it now https://t.co/xffcAomU56 pic.twitter.com/6WmM7fJQIt — novaflight (@novaflight) September 6, 2022

I don’t remember ever doing this photoshoot… 🌝 https://t.co/4S8BKOWwmd — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) September 6, 2022

I’m sorry, you said this is WHO??!! 🤯

My god, I deadass didn’t recognise her without her black woman cosplay 🫢 https://t.co/6tL5scA3Pq pic.twitter.com/tj1tWwdmaB — Ojay’s Bizarre Adventures ☆ IgboKawaii Crusaders (@JayJaySweetsz) September 6, 2022

Remember when she and her family were all: "we're not white!!!!" Yeah….. https://t.co/YTCWGXp6pZ — Faith ❤️ (@fbeckett_4) September 6, 2022

I though this was who this was … looking like Vuk from X-Men https://t.co/7ppcxED8uz pic.twitter.com/oBPIFl67fY — Crystal Clear (@ifinewine) September 6, 2022

Every time I see Kim Kardashian now I start singing the diarrhea song. Thanks @kanyewest https://t.co/mvUji5DUCg — E. Marshall (@EMarshallComedy) September 6, 2022

she looks like she could star in white chicks 😭 who allowed this to happen https://t.co/hu3JszNQ9y — sam (@yungskinnywrist) September 6, 2022

You think the American Dream is about baring your ass in front of the flag? https://t.co/4omCmki9MF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 6, 2022

I'm old enough to remember when Randy Moss got hated on for pretending to do this to the Packers. https://t.co/P8nXs4VhaD — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) September 6, 2022