Blake Shelton Is Leaving The Voice

Blake Shelton will be singing farewell to NBC’s The Voice.

The country superstar announced that he will be leaving the singing talent show after the upcoming 23rd season.

Shelton has been a staple of the show since it’s inception in 2011. Under his coaching, 8 contestant have won the competition. Shelton also coached 15 artists who have went on to have #1 songs on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

In a statement released via the network, Shelton said “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice.” “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” the country star continued.

Shelton has a lot to be thankful for. The Voice propelled him into being a household name. He also found a wife on the show, fellow judge Gwen Stefani. The two met while they were both judges on the show in 2014.

For years many would tune in to see Shelton and fellow judge, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s, wild antics.

I’d have to imagine that the end may be near for The Voice. The importance of the show just isn’t there as much as it once was. Not taking anything away from the contestants, but can you name any of the recent winners of The Voice? The show, just like American Idol, doesn’t hit anymore after all these years.

Plus, once shows like this go through major talent changes, the audience begins to feel a disconnect. This season will also be the last one for judges Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello.

Shelton will return for one more season before departing. Kelly Clarkson will continue as one of his co-judges along with newcomers Chance The Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan.