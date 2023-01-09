Blake Corum Gives Michigan Fans Great News As Jim Harbaugh Decision Looms

While Michigan fans once again hold their breath on Jim Harbaugh, they did receive good news on RB Blake Corum Monday: he’s running it back!

The star back announced on the Rich Eisen Show, and then via Twitter, that he would indeed be returning for his senior season.

Corum was college football’s highest-rated player this season per PFF (95.9), but missed the Wolverines’ final two games with a knee injury.

“Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and commitment to education, I have decided to return for another season,” Corum said in a Tweet, which was titled ‘Unfinished Business.’

Corum was an absolute stud for the Wolverines in 2022, and was expected to be a Heisman candidate up until suffering the knee injury Nov. 19 against Illinois. He attempted to play in Michigan’s game against Ohio State the following week, but lasted just two plays.

The junior rushed for 1,468 yards and scored 18 touchdowns this season and added a pair of receiving scores. He was reportedly set to undergo knee surgery sometime in December.

Corum’s backup, Donavan Edwards, did more than enough to pick up the slack in his absence, torching Ohio State 216 yards and two scores before rushing for 185 yards and 119 yards in games against Purdue and TCU, respectively.

With Corum and QB JJ McCarthy both set to return, all eyes are now on Jim Harbaugh, who is once again reportedly mulling a leap back to the NFL.