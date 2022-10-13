Blake Bortles Tells Nerds To ‘Suck It’ After Learning How Much NFL Money He Made

Blake Bortles made an obscene amount of money during a pretty average 7-year NFL career. And the now retired quarterback had the perfect reaction when he found out just how much earlier this week.

In an interview with the Pardon My Take podcast, Bortles – who officially retired from the league a few weeks ago – was asked if he knew how much money he actually made during his career.

He admitted he didn’t know the exact number. Bortles was then was told it was $47 million.

Bortles’ reaction was, well, pretty much how any of us would react when learning we made that kind of money over seven years.

“Wow, that’s awesome, dude,” he said. “Just good enough to steal some money. Suck it, nerds!”

Blake Bortles made the most of his seven NFL seasons. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Blake Bortles has hilarious reaction to NFL worth

Amazing.

Bortles’ genuine reaction was perfect, as was him acknowledging that he probably wasn’t worth $47 million.

Now 30, Bortles was at his best in 2017, when he somehow led the Jacksonville Jaguars all the way to the AFC Championship game. If you remember, the Jags absolutely should’ve won that game, too, instead blowing a 10-point lead to the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter.

The former UCF stud had a couple more significant statistical years along the way, throwing 35 touchdowns (to 18 interceptions) in 2015, and 23 more touchdowns the following season.

There were also plenty of clunkers, too. Bortles was awful his rookie season, throwing just 11 touchdowns to 17 picks, and he flamed out in 2018, going 3-9 as a starter.

Bortles last appeared in a game back in 2019 when he was a backup for the Los Angeles Rams.

Blake Bortles forever pic.twitter.com/wUi4a5utnH — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 13, 2022

Still, the guy made nearly $50 million for all of that, and decided to step away at just 30 with his whole life ahead of him and a FAT bank account. Not a bad gig, really.

Later on in the interview, Bortles did say he just recently made a LinkedIn account, so maybe he’s not done with the workforce just yet?

“We’ll see if that gets any hits,” he added.

Good luck competing with your old salary, Blake.