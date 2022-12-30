Blaine Gabbert Breaks Down Details Of Heroic Crashed Helicopter Rescue

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert thinks he was simply in the right place at the right time when a helicopter went down in the water.

The NFL passer leaped into action when a helicopter carrying four people went down Thursday in Tampa Bay, and he explained to the media Friday how it all happened.

Gabbert said he was out on some jet skis with his brothers when he heard a noise and saw something that “almost looked like a crew boat in the water that had broken up into” multiple pieces. That’s when the NFL player and his brothers sprang into action.

“It looked like they were in duress. We raced over there. The youngest kid had just came up and said he was pinned [in the helicopter], and I asked if anyone else was trapped. And, then I called 911, tried to remain as calm as possible.

“It all turned positive. They were healthy, scared, nervous, but it was a pretty crappy situation that turned good in the end. So, I was just right place, right time I guess. The credit really goes out to Tampa PD … The fire department because they were there in five seconds,” he further elaborated.

After a helicopter crashed into the bay yesterday, @BlaineGabbert and his brothers, who were on jet skis, were instrumental in the rescue. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sg2pD1MM4Q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 30, 2022

Blaine Gabbert showed no hesitation.

When faced with a dangerous life or death situation, Gabbert and his family members did what had to be done.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt and his brothers and him were able to render aid to the four people in the helicopter.

Given the fact he could only “vaguely” recall some of the memories, it goes to show just how chaotic and wild the situation was. There’s no doubt seeing a helicopter crash into some water would rattle most people.

Luckily for the people on the helicopter, Blaine Gabbert has guts made of absolute steel.

Blaine Gabbert helped rescue people after a helicopter crashed. (Credit: Getty Images)

Props to Gabbert for not hesitating to get his hands dirty when a group of people needed some serious help. You just love to see it.