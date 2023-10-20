Blackhawks Aren’t Concerned About Slow Start For Connor Bedard Nor Should They Be

Videos by OutKick

With Connor Bedard being heralded as a generational player before he even threw on a Blackhawks jersey, it was only a matter of time before people started freaking out about him not living up to those sky-high expectations.

The 18-year-old phenom has 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points… in 5 games.

Is that a stellar start? Nope.

Is it a reason to start panicking and wondering whether he’s a bust? Unless you’re a total moron, also nope.

3 points in 5 games on a not-great team that has had to play Boston, Toronto (which they won), and Colorado to open the season would be a great start for most players.

Bedard is not “most players.”

But still, it’s a small sample size, and his teammates and head coach sure aren’t panicking the way some fans and writers are.

“I think he’s getting a good dose of learning, right? I think we all are, not just him,” Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno, per NHL.com, said. He added that Bedard is “understanding how hard this league is and he’s still up to the task.”

Yeah, not being able to dominate the NHL the way he did the WHL will take some getting used to.

Certainly more than 5 games

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones is getting a front row seat for Connor Bedard’s NHL development. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Seth Jones Was Complimentary Of Bedard’s Play Thus Far

Blackhawks D-man Seth Jones likes what he has seen so far from the team’s hihgly-touted rookie.

“I think he’s done well,” Jones said. “He’s had a lot of chances and he could have four or five goals. He’s had a lot of chances in the slot and goalies have made some incredible saves on him, to be honest.

“But he’s moving his feet well, he’s playing a lot. I know he’s a professional already and he’ll do what’s necessary for his body to keep playing those kinds of minutes.”

Bedard will learn how to finish at the NHL level soon enough. Let’s hear from the guy who has the ability to healthy-scratch him if he feels so inclined, head coach Luke Richardson.

“He’s a smart hockey player and he’ll take these lessons and implement them in his game,” Richardson said.

Things won’t get easier — especially as he continues to be matched up against other teams’ top lines — but that could be a good thing for getting Bedard acclimated. The Blackhawks’ next three games are against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, the Bruins on Tuesday, and then the Golden Knights again on Friday.

