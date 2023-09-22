Blackhawks Connor Bedard Says He Cooks A Lot, Then Admits That Isn’t True And That He Just Needed Something To Tell Media

Videos by OutKick

NHL training camps are in full swing and that means Chicago Blackhawks franchise savior (no pressure, kid) Connor Bedard is getting in some preseason reps.

This includes talking to the media, and Bedard had a funny moment behind the microphone.

The top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was talking about what it was like being on his own in a new city, especially being such a high-profile new addition to the team.

“I’ve been at the rink a lot and going home trying ot cook or whatever and figure that out,” Bedard said. “If I go out here and there, then I get recognized a little but like I said, I’ve been (at the rink) a lot and been home or at someone’s house a good amount.”

A reporter then asked the rookie a follow-up about how his cooking endeavors were working out and was getting culinary instructions from his mom.

“Yeah, I just kind of Facetime her and put her on the counter and she tells me what to do.”

Blackhawks top pick Connor Bedard on the ice this week at training camp. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Bedard’s Tall Tale About His Cooking Exploits Unraveled

That drew a big laugh, and another follow-up (this kind of thing is a great distraction from what could be a brutal season for the Blackhawks). Another reporter asked what specifically Bedard was cooking.

“Just whatever, like…” Bedard said as the wheels started to fall off before coming clean. “I haven’t cooked that much. Just something to say (in the press conference.)”

Someone in the presser yelled out that it was a veteran move, and, boy, was it ever. The only thing that would’ve endeared him more to the Chicago media at that moment would have been if he said he was cooking up Italian beef sandwiches topped with scratch-made giardiniera. They’d have given him the key to the city.

We know Connor Bedard has some serious skills on the ice, but clearly, he’s showing veteran form off the ice early too.

The Blackhawks have brought in some great veteran leadership in Taylor Hall in Nick Foligno, which will help Bedard’s development in the early going.

I’m expecting him to hit the ground running when the Blackhawks open their regular season slate on October 10 in Pittsburgh.

Although, I’m pretty sure everyone expects that.

