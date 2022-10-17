‘Black Power’ UFC Fighter Gets Destroyed Via Vicious Knee To The Head

Ever wanted to see a lib lib MMA fighter with a ‘Black Power’ tattoo across his chest get knocked out by a brutal knee to the head? You saw one over the weekend when blogger turned MMA fighter Mike Jackson was blasted by a shot from Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 62 that had the mixed martial arts community talking.

“Well, that hurt,” Jackson, who likes to call his political enemies “snow roaches,” tweeted from the ambulance where he was being evaluated after the KO.

Need more context? Jackson is a big Rex Chapman fan. That should be everything you need to know if the tattoo didn’t tell you enough.

Now let’s go to the footage of Saturday’s destruction:

While “snow roach” is Jackson’s go-to line when fighting on social media, he also likes to use “white fragility.”

For example, in January, Mike was fighting on Twitter when he let this one fly.

“Neither your life or opinion matters, snow roach. Go infest someone else’s mentions with your white fragility, loser,” Jackson, who has one UFC win and is known as the guy who fought CM Punk, tweeted.



What a guy.

If you’re looking for a potential next fight for Jackson, it might come against former UFC fighter Jake Shields. The 43-year-old veteran of 46 MMA fights would like to have a word with Jackson.

“Nice seeing this racist Loser get KO’d,” Shields wrote after Jackson’s loss. “I’m still gonna smack this racist pussy when I see him,” Shields added.

Sounds like we have a fight. Let’s make this happen.

Mike Jackson shows off his ‘Black Power’ tattoo during weigh-in at UFC APEX on October 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Mike Jackson shows off his ‘Black Power’ tattoo during a UFC photo session on June 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Like I said, it's a racist white; only white people can be racist. So you're either a good white person or a snow roach, your pick. — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) October 26, 2021