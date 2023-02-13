Black National Anthem At Super Bowl Stirs Debate On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

The NFL’s pre-Super Bowl festivities included a rendition of the Black national anthem for the third consecutive year. Even as the league had “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on the docket for weeks, the inclusion of the song stirred debate on social media.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the star of the comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” performed the song at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Country music star Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem and R&B artist Babyface sang “America the Beautiful.”

But it was the inclusion of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” that had NFL fans talking early Sunday.

123 years ago today Lift Every Voice and Sing was performed publicly for the 1st time. Today I will sing it for the 1st time as part of the @SuperBowl pre game show in the stadium! pic.twitter.com/Mh805zQbX5 — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) February 12, 2023

“Black National Anthem” is an oxymoron. We are ONE nation under God. If you think otherwise, you’re in support of segregation. It’s that simple. — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) February 12, 2023

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was played before Super Bowl LV and the draft in April 2021. Mary Mary sang it ahead of last year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL started to play the Black national anthem in the 2020 season following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The incident started a wave of actions against racial injustice across the U.S.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” is widely considered to be the Black national anthem. The NAACP began to promote it as such in 1917.