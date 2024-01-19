Black Mailman Scares Homeowner, Promises He’s ‘Not OJ Simpson’

Videos by OutKick

It appears 2024 is the year where OJ Simpson jokes are officially IN.

Between the airplanes falling out of the sky, the RGIII-Jay Gruden spat and now this, I don’t know how in the hell we’re ever going to top this year.

And it’s only Jan. 19!

Anyway, a video is blowing up on TikTok right now of a black mailman accidentally scaring the bejesus out of a white homeowner, and the commentary was all caught on camera courtesy of the ring doorbell security system, Vivint.

What a line:

The OJ Simpson jokes are flying in 2024

That’s the content I’m here for. Some may be offended by it, which is fine. I get it. But OJ Simpson jokes are in right now, and that’s just the way of the world. Get on board or get off the tracks.

This, by the way, is the second OJ meme making the internet rounds this week. Earlier Friday — as Screencaps noted — Bills Mafia whipped up a doozy of a photoshop ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Kansas City.

Again, A+ stuff here. It’s the year of OJ Simpson, I reckon — plan accordingly.

The above video has nearly 10 million views in just two days, and everyone seems to be on board with the OJ joke, which is good to see. Nothing like a little dark humor to start the weekend.

As for OJ Simpson, he was spotted with a cane last week, and it had the internet concerned. True story. Between that and the fact that he’s only tweeted once since December, it appears Juice may be slowing down at 76.

Good thing we have mailmen and homeowners amongst us to pick up the slack.

