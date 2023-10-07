Black Bear Climbs On Catamaran Boat, Proves The Animal Thunderdome Remains Unstoppable

Videos by OutKick

A black bear helped itself onto a boat, and the video is incredible.

OutKick’s loyal readers know the animal thunderdome is unpredictable and pretty much undefeated. The creatures in nature do what they want and the rest of us hope to just stay out of the way.

Don’t believe me? Go look up videos of moronic tourists visiting Yellowstone. We pretty much have a weekly Darwin award thanks to those idiots trying to pet wild beasts.

Now, the internet has been gifted a video of a black bear that crawled onto a catamaran boat, and the footage is awesome.

The bear seemed a shade confused as to where it was and what it was on, but there’s no doubt it was the captain now. Check out the video below.

Black bear crawls on catamaran boat.

I must admit I’m a boat guy. There are few better simple pleasures in life than hopping on a boat with a case of beer and your buddies and having yourself a day. It’s a great feeling. The water-cooled air whips through your air as the cold beer hits your mouth. It’s very hard to beat.

However, I feel very confident in saying a black bear joining the party wouldn’t be fun at all. That, my friends, is what we like to call a disaster waiting to happen.

Imagine you’re on this boat, you wake up a shade hungover from the night before, throw on your robe, grab a cup of coffee to get the day started, walk outside on your boat to soak up the morning air and find yourself face-to-face with a black bear.

Black bear finds itself on a boat in crazy viral video. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Most people would drop that coffee and run back inside. Some might even bail over the side of the boat to find safety. While a black bear isn’t nearly as threatening as a grizzly, it’s still a wild animal you don’t want to square up against.

Black bears can weigh north of 500 pounds. I don’t care how strong you think you are, you aren’t winning a wrestling match against a black bear. It’s just not going to happen.

An incredible video shows a black bear on a boat. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with the animal thunderdome, and that now includes bears on boats.