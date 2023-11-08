Bishop Talbert Swan Still Thinks White People Are ‘Mayonnaise-Dripping, Saltine, Demonic Forces Of Evil’

Videos by OutKick

Periodically, we check back in with OutKick favorite – The Anti-White Bishop Talbert Swan. Today is one of those days.

We first learned of this Swan character about a year ago when his tweets frequently appeared across the timeline of ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones, who plays a racist on social media.

We found Mr. Swan quite interesting. He often refers to white people as “melanin-deficient monsters,” “melanin-deficient demons“ and even mayonnaise drippers” — whatever that means.

Our personal favorite is when he responds to “wypipo” on X by addressing them as “saltine crackers.”

Which is your favorite description of white people? Let us know in the comment section.

In January, Swan made headlines when he accused the police force of minimizing a case in which a 6-year-old shot his teacher. He claimed the boy benefited from white privilege:

However, according to the facts, the boy who shot his teacher was not white. He was black.

Several users pointed out the race of the boy to Swan, who responded by deleting the above tweet and blocking those who informed him:

Swan eventually addresses the incident by saying Jesus Christ, like the boy, was also black. Seriously:

White folks all over my timeline saying that the six-year-old boy in Virginia who shot his teacher was black, but they’ll go to their graves denying that a boy, born in Bethlehem, raised in Nazareth, named Jesus, was Black. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 22, 2023

Those damn white folks.

This week, Swan’s avowed support for Palestine and assurance that Israel is committing genocide prompted other influential accounts to discover his social media pages.

One particular post caught the attention of Elon Musk.

Racism is racism and it is evil, no matter who is targeted. End of story. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2023

Though the tweet — “whiteness is an unrelenting, demonic force of evil” — is from 2022, Swan has posted the same message several times since, including last month:

Whiteness is an unrelenting, demonic, force of evil. pic.twitter.com/GsCdSyR7es — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 17, 2023

Note: Swan uses “white” and “black” interchangeably with “whiteness” and blackness.”

So, he is, in fact, calling all white people a “demonic force of evil.”

How is that for a so-called tolerant member of the Anti-Racist movement?

It’s not clear when Swan developed such an incendiary view of the white folks. It seems as if he has felt this way since at least 2020, when he blamed white people for why he reportedly owes $81,000 in child support:

It is always mayonnaise drippers, isn’t it?

For what it’s worth, The Anti-White Bishop is extra salty around this time of the year. He is bothered by the Christmas season.

So much so, that he wants black parents to inform their young children Santa is fake:

Make no mistake, Swan is a man of Christian faith. In fact, he wishes white people could also find the time to practice Christianity:

So many white Christians are so busy being white, they never find time to be Christian. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 28, 2022

To hell with those white Christians spending too much time being white.

Until next time, we ask you to pray along with Bishop Talbert Swan.