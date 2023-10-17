Biological Male, 71, Wins Women’s Vet World Fencing Title Over Biological Woman Thanks To 6’1″ Frame

Videos by OutKick

According to USA Fencing, Liz Kocab captured the 2023 FIE Veteran Fencing World Championships title in the women’s 70+ age category.

Their article hails the greatness of Kocab as a fencer. Kocab considered retiring from the sport, USA Fencing reports, but just had to compete one last time.

“I wanted to support USA Fencing,” Kocab said, according to the organization’s website. “Otherwise, I was actually thinking of stepping away. But the fact that it was in America, I thought that was important to support the USA. This is my way of saying thanks to USA Fencing.”

Fencers compete during the FIE Fencing World Championships. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Perhaps Kocab is most thankful to them for allowing him to compete in the women’s division. Because what the article doesn’t mention is that Kocab is actually a 6’1″ biological male.

🧵Female fencer, Marja-Liisa Someroja from Finland has been denied her 2nd consecutive World Title in a rematch against the 6'1" male fencer.



According to another female fencer, most competitors have been completely unaware they are dueling a manhttps://t.co/OfbTr95gkC pic.twitter.com/fh41LSWAsM — ICONS (@icons_women) October 16, 2023

USA! USA!

The biological male American took down Finnish biological female Marja-Liisa Someroja to win the championship.

According to the organization, they recently updated its transgender athletes policy and it basically allow anyone who wants to compete as a woman to do so.

We recognize not all individuals’ gender identities are binary, and a gender binary default for participation could potentially cause harm — leaving some individuals to feel excluded and unsafe… Athletes will be permitted to participate in USA Fencing sanctioned events in a manner consistent with their gender identity/ expression, regardless of the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth. USA Fencing Transgender and Nonbinary Athlete Policy

The saddest part of the article — from USA Fencing, no less — is that the majority of the story is about this biological male’s victory.

At the bottom of the article is the news that Thomas Lutton, a biological male competing against other biological males in the “Men’s” category, won his first gold medal. Ever. He did so in incredible comeback fashion, too.

Lutton’s comments after winning: “I’ve been waiting for this a long time,” he said.

USA Fencing noted that he loves hearing America’s National Anthem and is “proud to represent the country.”

But, he gets second-billing underneath a biological male beating a biological female to capture a women’s title.

USA! USA!