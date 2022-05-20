in OKTC

Biological Male Dominates Women’s Field In Australian Surf Competition

Sasha Jane Lowerson, a biological male previously known as Ryan Egan, won Australia’s 2022 West Coast Suspensions Longboard & Logger State Championships on Sunday. And Lowerson didn’t just win, the surfer completely dominated their competition.

Lowerson, 43, placed four points higher than the second place finisher in the Longboard and 2.5 points ahead of the competition in the Logger. Competing as Egan in 2019, the biological male won the same Australian championship in 2019. Lowerson’s weekend score was good enough to have been tops amongst the men’s division as well.

The transgender surfer is now the first person to win both the men’s and women’s titles.

Following their championship, the transgender Aussie commented on the win: “To be the first transgender woman competing in surfing hasn’t been an easy ride emotionally, but the amount of support I’ve been showed has been phenomenal and I’m so grateful to be involved, welcomed and embraced within the longboard community in Australia,” said Lowerson, per The Australian.

Despite the support Lowerson mentioned, the win has received just as much, or more criticism, setting social media ablaze.

Some users are also complaining that Lowerson pocketed prize money intended for biological females.

Competing on the WSL Men’s longboard tour from 2015-2020, Lowerson, then Ryan Egan, had a best season-end finish of 11th overall.

 

