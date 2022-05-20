Biological Male Dominates Women’s Field In Australian Surf Competition

Sasha Jane Lowerson, a biological male previously known as Ryan Egan, won Australia’s 2022 West Coast Suspensions Longboard & Logger State Championships on Sunday. And Lowerson didn’t just win, the surfer completely dominated their competition.

Lowerson, 43, placed four points higher than the second place finisher in the Longboard and 2.5 points ahead of the competition in the Logger. Competing as Egan in 2019, the biological male won the same Australian championship in 2019. Lowerson’s weekend score was good enough to have been tops amongst the men’s division as well.

The transgender surfer is now the first person to win both the men’s and women’s titles.

Following their championship, the transgender Aussie commented on the win: “To be the first transgender woman competing in surfing hasn’t been an easy ride emotionally, but the amount of support I’ve been showed has been phenomenal and I’m so grateful to be involved, welcomed and embraced within the longboard community in Australia,” said Lowerson, per The Australian.

Despite the support Lowerson mentioned, the win has received just as much, or more criticism, setting social media ablaze.

According to people like @Keir_Starmer @AngelaRayner @UKLabour & other deranged Leftards, this man is actually a woman He can call himself Sasha Jane Lowerson but we all know he’s a man. Not a woman This is peak loony Leftism #SashaJaneLowerson is a man pic.twitter.com/7aZKDgv0sx — Prussian Dog (@PrussianDog) May 20, 2022

Sasha Jane Lowerson, formerly Ryan Egan, has just won a WA surfing event. How sports administrators can let men compete against women in women’s events, with a straight face has got me beat. — Hank Meyer 🇦🇺 (@HankMeyerNAPP) May 20, 2022

Males competing in women's division is the ultimate chauvinistic fuck you. The 43-year-old Sasha Jane Lowerson, who was crowned the men’s champion three years ago, just won both the Open Women’s and Open Logger divisions in Australia, by obliterating the "competition". pic.twitter.com/KhzuHfGmQl — Mona ⬆️ (@Dana27009326) May 19, 2022

Here in Australia, Sasha Jane Lowerson just won the womens longboard event for surfing. Look at the difference in times. If Sasha had competed in the mens event, he would have won fair and square. Instead he took Georgia’s 1st place, denied Sam her 2nd, and Shae’s 3rd pic.twitter.com/KLQBdAf33P — Mellie (@MellieAdamson) May 19, 2022

Some users are also complaining that Lowerson pocketed prize money intended for biological females.

Another male bodied person has taken $10,000 in prize money and a spot to join the ASP World Longboard Championship from a woman.

Transgender surfer Sasha Jane Lowerson calls for more equality in her sport https://t.co/gEtR18vV8E — Biology Not Ideology (@debateisokay) May 19, 2022

Competing on the WSL Men’s longboard tour from 2015-2020, Lowerson, then Ryan Egan, had a best season-end finish of 11th overall.

