Women Now Binge Drink More Than Men For The First Time In History

Videos by OutKick

Women are apparently crushing drinks more than men for the first time in American history.

As we all know, alcohol is a pretty significant part of American society. People like to enjoy cold beer or a glass of wine from time to time.

There are also a lot of guys who enjoy crushing beers like they’re going out of style, especially when it’s tied to a sporting event.

Nothing in this world is better than cracking open the first beer during a college football or NFL tailgate. It’s a tradition unlike any other.

People enjoy drinking at tailgates. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Corbis via Getty Images)

Women are crushing more drinks than men.

However, men aren’t apparently responsible for the majority of binge drinking anymore, according to National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism director George F. Koob.

“In 2021, there has been an uptick, particularly among women. Now it turns out on college campuses women are actually binge drinking more than men, for the first time in history,” Koob explained to the Washington Examiner.

Yes, women are apparently getting after it more than their male counterparts, which has never happened in history, according to Koob.

Women now binge drink more than men. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As for what Koob says is safe drinking, it’s not much at all. In fact, once you’re on your second one, you might have some issues,.

“A standard drink is 1.5 ounces of vodka, 12 ounces of beer, or five ounces of wine. When you go past a standard drink, you really are getting to the point where alcohol ultimately becomes a toxin. You can easily overdose,” he further explained.

Women are binge drinking more than men these days. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Are you surprised women are drinking more than dudes? I definitely was when I read Koob’s comments.

Obviously, we would never encourage unsafe behavior here at OutKick. That’s not something we would ever do, but we do enjoy beer and football. As someone who occasionally (wink, wink) might be able to be convinced to drink a light beer, I’m all for having a good time. It’s the nature of the beast.

However, I wouldn’t have guessed women now have the mantle for binge drinking. Generally speaking, when you’re at a tailgate, the rowdiest people are guys. Not always, but it’s very common. Where are all these women? Are they drinking in bars? At home? Am I just too hold to realize what’s going on with society?

Be safe, have fun and never be afraid to crack open a cold one during the football season. If you spot these hard partying women in the wild, document it because it seems like something we should definitely study more here at OutKick.