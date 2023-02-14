Billy Strings Lets Harmonica Player Rip Wicked Solo During Impromptu Hallway Jam Session In Nashville

Videos by OutKick

Billy Strings has seen a monumental rise to superstardom within the music industry over the last five years, but really the last two, and he is still a man of the people. The 30-year-old bluegrass musician always spreads the love and gives others a chance to get their shine.

That was on full display at the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America’s (SPBGMA) Music Awards, Convention and Band Championship in Nashville earlier this year. Strings made sure that the people around him got the opportunity to share their talent as well.

Stephen Hanner, a harmonica player and percussionist from Music City, recently posted a video of a special moment from SPBGMA that he will never forget. He, Strings, Jarrod Walker and Wyatt Ellis somehow all ended up in a hallway together when a jam session ensued.

They started playing on Appalachian bluegrass classic ‘Good Old Mountain Dew,’ which is actually about moonshine and dates back to 1928. Strings was jamming on the guitar, Walker was rocking on the mandolin, Ellis was on the fiddle and Hanner was on harmonica.

At first, Hanner was just providing some background harmonies.

And then he got the nod (music people know) from Billy Strings.

After ripping a solo of his own, Strings turned over his shoulder and gave Hanner the okay to have at it. So he did.

Hanner unleashed on a harmonica solo that had the entire room hootin’ and hollerin’ as Strings smiled along and gave his approval.

Strings did not have to let Hanner — a random harmonica guy that just so happened to be in the hallway — play a solo. But again, he’s a man of the people. He doesn’t care about fame or fortune as much as he cares about the craft.

The random guy yelling “HELL YEAH!” makes it just that much better.

Hanner will forever talk about the time that Billy Strings gave him the nod. It was a pretty cool thing for one of music’s biggest stars to do!