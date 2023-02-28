Videos by OutKick

As Billy Strings took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night, he could not believe how far he has come. The 30-year-old guitarist, bluegrass musician and jam band fan favorite used to go to the home of the Predators to watch other people play concerts, or for Monster Jam.

This weekend, it was his stage, and it felt like a full-circle moment after moving to Music City in 2015.

Strings, who has seen a monumental rise in popularity over the last two years, played three shows in his home town— two at Bridgestone and one at the Ryman Auditorium. Not a single seat was empty all three nights, and all three crowds saw three different shows.

Here is what his set list looked like by night:

Friday—

Saturday—

Sunday—

On Friday night, Strings and his band played by themselves.

At one point, during a 20-minute version of ‘Turmoil and Tinfoil,’ Strings incorporated the Inspector Gadget theme song into his guitar solo. Casual.

Here is the full version:

Strings closed the night by starting his encore with an acoustic solo of ‘And Am I Born To Die’ by Doc Watson, as he has done in the past. It was a total chill bumps moment.

On Saturday, Strings and his band were joined by another guitar-shredding legend — Derek Trucks. Tedeschi Trucks Band was playing across the street, so their head man stopped by during the set break.

Behind the scenes of the set break sit in with @BillyStrings pic.twitter.com/a6Jx4l3ZOS — Tedeschi Trucks Band (@DerekAndSusan) February 26, 2023

It led to greatness, as could be expected.

Strings also brought out legendary banjo player Noam Pikelny of the Punch Brothers on Saturday.

The vibe was different come Billy String’ show at The Ryman!

Strings and his band dressed in their Sunday best for the mother church of bluegrass music.

Devil’s in the details

Thank you Cathy Hahn pic.twitter.com/To0yV0ZBLJ — Billy Strings (@BillyStrings) February 27, 2023

Everything about Strings’ Sunday sets were in homage to the place in which they were playing. With all of the history in the building, there was a big old-school feeling.

The homecoming performances were special— from the outfits, to the specific set lists, to the guests. What a weekend for the man they call Billy Strings!