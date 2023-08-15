Billy Busch Urges InBev To Sell Bud Light Brand Back To His Family

Videos by OutKick

Billy Busch joined OutKick’s Tomi Lahren to talk about why Bud Light owners InBev should sell the ailing brand back to his family.

Busch appeared on the latest episode of Tomi Lahren Is Fearless to discuss the mistakes that led to boycotts of what was once the most popular beer in the United States.

The Busch family sold Annheuser-Busch to InBev in 2008, which made Anheuser-Busch InBev as it became the largest brewer in the world.

However, Busch pointed out to Lahren that the company is out of touch with American beer drinkers.

Busch was asked whether ill-fated decisions to move away from the brand’s “fratty” base were made by InBev as a company, or by one person within the organization.

“Well, that goes against being inclusive to get away from the fratty drinker, right?” Busch said, “So that’s a big mistake.

“I think I think InBev doesn’t understand who their core drinker is. It’s a Brazilian-based company that really doesn’t live here in America.”

Busch Said His Family Understands American Drinkers; Wants To Make Bud Light ‘Great Again’

Busch said that for decades, members of his family would travel around the country talking to customers. This helped them build connections and understand their drinkers.

“They knew who their drinkers were,” Busch said. “They were with the bar owners and the restaurant owners and the liquor store owners and talking to these people day in and day out. Even my dad at 89 years old, 90 years old, he was still going to the bars selling Budweiser back in those days; in the 80s.”

As we all know, the Bud Light Fiasco of ’23 was the result of a poor marketing decision. Busch pointed out that foreign companies like InBev are learning the hard way that hiring woke marketing executives who ignore core drinkers is a massive mistake.

“When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these woke colleges to do your advertising for you, you’re making a big mistake,” he said. “You need to go out there and understand who your core customer is.”

In the interview, Busch also sent a message to InBev. He said that if they’re looking to offload the Bud Light brand — especially after sales completely cratered — he would happily buy it from them.

“I urge that company, InBev, If they don’t want that brand any longer sell it back to the Busch family. Sell it to me,” he said. “I’ll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you. And we’ll make that brand great again.”

