Bills WR Khalil Shakir Scores Near-Impossible TD

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills wideout Khalil Shakir pulled off the highlight of the game. Shakir proved to be in the right place at the right time: tallying a scoop-n-score touchdown with a 0.7% probability, according to Next Gen Stats.

Josh Allen found Shakir on a drag route until Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick flew in to push Shakir back to the Bills’ line of scrimmage.

Pumping his feet and feeling the postseason mania, Shakir stayed upright and cut through the Steel Curtain for a 17-yard scamper to put the nail in the coffin for Pittsburgh.

In the end, Buffalo defeated Pittsburgh, 31-17.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Khalil Shakir of the Buffalo Bills scores. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Steelers needed to stop Buffalo on this drive to keep the one-score deficit in the fourth quarter. Instead, Pittsburgh’s defense suffered its greatest miscue of the night.

Incredible play by Shakir or a big mistake by the Steelers?

WATCH:

WHAT A RUN BY KHALIL SHAKIR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MPol7DmN59 — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2024

Shakir and Josh Allen are breaking hearts on the Steelers‘ defense.

Allen scored his third touchdown in the second quarter on a 52-yard run, also made possible by bad tackling by Pittsburgh.

Mason Rudolph may not be the answer for the Steelers offense, but the third-stringer had an overall better showing Monday night than his defense. Pittsburgh is one step closer to facing a nightmare season of questions around their head coach and offense.