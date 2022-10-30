Bills Will Cover Against Packers on Sunday Night Football

Packers vs. Bills, 8:20 ET

I’m sure when the NFL schedule makers made this game they were anticipating a potential Super Bowl preview. Sure, the Packers could turn it around, but they are looking absolutely awful and they are in a terrible spot as they head into this game. Aaron Rodgers looks like he has no interest in the team or game, and on the other side, Josh Allen is dominating everyone.

The Packers have some issues. You can’t quite put your finger on exactly what is their issue – I mean aside from the obvious of not scoring enough points. Here’s what’s happened their last three games. They put up 22 against the Giants at home, then only 10 against the Jets, again at home, and last week mustered only 21 against the Commanders. Now, in fairness, all three of those teams are decent defensively. However, the Bills have a way better defense than any of them. Do you really think the Packers are going to right the ship against the Bills? Probably not, but I also don’t think that Rodgers will allow himself to be embarrassed on national television. The Packers defense is keeping their offense in games, or at least in manageable situations.

The Bills are coming off of a bye week, so they’ve had extra time to prepare for this game. Not that they really need it. The Bills are one of the most dynamic offenses in all of football and even against a capable Packers defense, they should be able to get pretty much anything they want. Will the Bills come out slowly at all after the bye? I highly doubt it. Allen is likely to throw for 300 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Their defense hasn’t given up much to opponents either. The most points they’ve allowed on the year is 21 points. With the Packers offensive struggles currently, I’d have to imagine the Bills defense is licking its chops.

It is hard for me to say that the Packers can’t cover 12 points. How often do you get Rodgers with that many points? Then again, how often is he not the best quarterback in a matchup? I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Bills cover this game and will play it at Bills -11. It is probably safer to play Bills -10 at -132, but the issues are too much to overcome and the Bills have a really high edge right now. This will be a good teaser game for many.

