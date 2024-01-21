Bills Will Bury Chiefs Super Bowl Run

Videos by OutKick

Chiefs vs. Bills, 6:30 ET

I don’t really think there is any question, everyone who is a football fan is looking forward to this matchup once again. It isn’t like we haven’t seen it before, but this is one of those matchups that we will look forward to at least once a year for probably the next ten years. The weather in Buffalo isn’t the same as last week. Don’t get me wrong, it will be cold, but there shouldn’t be the downfall of snow like their was and we shouldn’t get a game rescheduled. Tonight, we get Kansas City taking on Buffalo as the Chiefs play the Bills for a chance to move on in the playoffs once again.

A lot has been made of this being the first time that Patrick Mahomes has to play on the road in the playoffs. Do we instantly think that Mahomes is just going to fall apart because he is in a different stadium? The issue with Mahomes won’t be the stadium, if anything hurts him, it will be the same thing that has gotten to him all year – his receivers. Travis Kelce is still his primary option, and he has been reliable, but not a superstar this year. He seems to have made a connection with rookie Rashee Rice, but outside of those two, it has been a disaster. The running game is good enough, but not going to drive the success of a team. Buffalo’s defense isn’t impenetrable, but they have played better lately. Speaking of defenses, this is the best defense the Chiefs have ever had (at least in Mahomes tenure). They’ve been good against the run and against the pass. They’ve held opponents to low scores all year. There isn’t a big weak spot, but they have to face a tough quarterback in Josh Allen who can beat you in a few different ways.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field during introductions prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

If you recall, the Bills quarterback helped them win a game against the Chiefs earlier this year. This was the game that had all the controversy because Kadarius Toney (a disaster all season for the Chiefs) lined up offsides on a play which the Chiefs scored a touchdown. Allen was able to put up 233 yards in the game and one passing and one rushing touchdown. He, of course, had an interception in the game as well. Last week against Pittsburgh, Allen was his typical great self, compiling 203 passing yards and three touchdowns. The most important part was a 52-yard rush for a touchdown. I don’t expect the Chiefs to allow him to break free on scrambles, but he loves to try and make something out of nothing. The Bills haven’t beaten the Chiefs in the playoffs, but Allen has done everything in his power to get them to a win in those games. He will once again need to find a way to beat a tough defense. The Bills have been good at home this season though. Their only loss came to the Broncos in what was probably the worst stretch of football the Bills played this season.

This should be another fun game. I used to think that it didn’t matter who Mahomes was throwing to, he was so good that he just needed someone capable of catching. That might still be true, but the receivers he has aren’t capable of catching the ball. Combine that with the Bills being at home and Allen’s recent play, I’ll take the Bills to cover the -2.5 in this game. The reality is that if you just look on the surface and had to put a pick on a team to win based on which quarterback was less likely to make a mistake, I’d take the Chiefs. The other factors involved lead me to the Bills though and I think they get past Kansas City.

