Bills Will Blow Out Steelers

Steelers vs. Bills, 1:00 ET

You ever look at a game and just think… Man, that team is going to get their butts’ kicked. That’s pretty much my standpoint on this game. The Steelers don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, and the Bills, maybe not deserving of the #2 seed, should absolutely demolish them in this Sunday game.

Who is even going to quarterback for the Steelers. It seems like they just make up whoever they want to be under center whenever they want. How this team keeps churning out winning records is beyond me, and frankly, I think Mike Tomlin deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for his accomplishments. For this game, I expect Mason Rudolph to be under center. This would be his fourth start of the season and would also be one more start than touchdowns thrown this year. I’m not saying the guy is bad, and he had a nice game in what was very poor field conditions in order to get to the playoffs against the Ravens (he threw for 152 yards but completed 18 of 20 pass attempts). The Steelers have weapons for him to use – Diontae Johnson is good, George Pickens is great, Allen Robinson is solid, Jaylen Warren is a good running back, and Najee Harris also has talent. The Steelers just don’t really muster anything on offense because their quarterbacks are so bad. They have to draft someone this offseason and see if they can put together a full team.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 16: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

What’s worse for the Steelers, and one of the main reasons I like the Bills so much in this game, is that TJ Watt will not play. So, you’re telling me the Steelers have to go into Buffalo, face an improved and rolling Bills team, with essentially a nobody at quarterback, and they won’t have their defensive anchor and best weapon to get at Josh Allen? Why exactly do the Steelers have a chance in this game? They don’t. The Bills offense hasn’t been perfect; they haven’t been all season. Allen continuously let opponents hang around in games and made so many head scratching throws, you had to have developed a bald spot if you were a fan. Still, lately, and when it has mattered most, the team has come together. Their defense has been very strong and continues to keep them in games despite Allen’s mistakes. Before you think I’m being too hard on the guy, he has an interception in all but three games this season. Sure, he racks up yards, touchdowns, and even rushing yards, but if they want to win the Super Bowl he has to be smarter.

This game isn’t the Super Bowl, though. This game is an inferior opponent going to a superior opponents house and having to try and keep the game close. I think the Bills defense is going to take this serious and without Watt, I think the Bills have an enormous edge. Ten points is a lot to cover in a playoff game, but the Bills should win this game by 14 or more. I just have to dodge a backbreaking play from Allen. Gulp.

