Bills Wide Receiver Turns Touchdown Celebration Into Sneaky Epic Gender Reveal For His Sister, Her Reaction Is Amazing

The Bills beat the brakes off of the Rams on Thursday night. It was a fairly shocking way to begin the 2022 NFL season, considering that the reigning Super Bowl champions simply could not hang with the AFC Divisional Round runners-up in the second half, and it set the tone for the year.

Buffalo made a definitive statement and appears to be the team to beat in their conference.

In the 21-point victory, Josh Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 56 yards and a score. He did throw two picks, but obviously they didn’t matter.

All three passing touchdowns went to a different receiver. However, one meant just a little bit more than the other two.

Midway through the third quarter, Allen found Isaiah McKenzie on a quick route from the slot for six.

After crossing the goal line, the 27-year-old receiver graciously handed the ball to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins for the spike.

Although it seemed like McKenzie was gifting his touchdown celebration to his lineman — little did many people know — he did not.

Isaiah McKenzie walked over to the camera and yelled “IT’S A BOY!!”

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams Thursday Night Football Gender Reveal Touchdown Celebration Its A Boy Sister Baby Isaiah McKenzie
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a seven-yard touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of the NFL game at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the moment, as a casual viewer at home, I didn’t think much of it. I barely even noticed, and I know I wasn’t alone.

As it would turn out, McKenzie was actually taking part in a gender reveal. Back home, at what appears to be either a bar or the world’s coolest basement, the Bills pass-catcher’s pregnant sister was anxiously awaiting the touchdown celebration.

In that moment, as McKenzie scored and shouted into the camera, she found out that she was having a baby boy for the first time. Her reaction is incredible, take a look:

@buffalobills

Football and family. 🥹 #nflkickoff #genderreveal #billsmafia

♬ original sound – Buffalo Bills

Gender reveals have gotten out of hand in recent years. Social media has turned them into a whole thing, and in most instances, they’re way over the top.

McKenzie’s, on the other hand, was perfect. What a special moment that we all witnessed, but didn’t realize that we witnessed.

