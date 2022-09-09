The Bills beat the brakes off of the Rams on Thursday night. It was a fairly shocking way to begin the 2022 NFL season, considering that the reigning Super Bowl champions simply could not hang with the AFC Divisional Round runners-up in the second half, and it set the tone for the year.

Buffalo made a definitive statement and appears to be the team to beat in their conference.

In the 21-point victory, Josh Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 56 yards and a score. He did throw two picks, but obviously they didn’t matter.

All three passing touchdowns went to a different receiver. However, one meant just a little bit more than the other two.

Midway through the third quarter, Allen found Isaiah McKenzie on a quick route from the slot for six.

Touchdown from the face of the franchise to the face of the franchise.



📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/yFovhntzdJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2022

After crossing the goal line, the 27-year-old receiver graciously handed the ball to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins for the spike.

Although it seemed like McKenzie was gifting his touchdown celebration to his lineman — little did many people know — he did not.

Isaiah McKenzie walked over to the camera and yelled “IT’S A BOY!!”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a seven-yard touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of the NFL game at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the moment, as a casual viewer at home, I didn’t think much of it. I barely even noticed, and I know I wasn’t alone.

As it would turn out, McKenzie was actually taking part in a gender reveal. Back home, at what appears to be either a bar or the world’s coolest basement, the Bills pass-catcher’s pregnant sister was anxiously awaiting the touchdown celebration.

In that moment, as McKenzie scored and shouted into the camera, she found out that she was having a baby boy for the first time. Her reaction is incredible, take a look:

Gender reveals have gotten out of hand in recent years. Social media has turned them into a whole thing, and in most instances, they’re way over the top.

McKenzie’s, on the other hand, was perfect. What a special moment that we all witnessed, but didn’t realize that we witnessed.