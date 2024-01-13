Bills-Steelers Playoff Game Pushed To Monday Afternoon Due To Winter Storm In Buffalo

Videos by OutKick

The Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers might not be as snowy and windy as we thought.

The game — originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon — has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

“It’s all part of our critical efforts to keep New Yorkers, motorists and fans safe from this wildly unpredictable storm,” Hochul said Friday.

I've been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend.



In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday.

Near-whiteout conditions are expected in Orchard Park on Sunday, with high winds, frigid wind chills and blowing lake-effect snow all in play. States of Emergency in Western New York as well as Erie County are currently active as a result of the winter storm.

The decision has less to do with the game itself and more to do with the safety of fans and staffers traveling to and from the Highmark Stadium.

Interestingly enough, the Bills are building a new stadium and it doesn’t include a roof either.

“We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60 to 70 thousand people traveling to the football game in what is going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“[Law enforcement officials] need to be assisting in the middle of a snowstorm, helping those in need, not directing traffic at a football stadium … This is something we all agreed on.”

In addition to the game’s postponement, Erie County will enforce a travel ban starting at 9 p.m. Saturday until at least 6 a.m. Sunday.

While postponing the game for safety might be the smart move, it creates a problem for playoff scheduling moving forward.

If the Bills win, they will advance to the Divisional Round — where they’ll play a game with a two-day rest advantage. If the Steelers win, they’ll play on a short week against a Baltimore Ravens team that’s been resting since Jan. 6.

