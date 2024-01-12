Bills-Steelers Game Projected To Be Played In ‘Game Of Thrones’-Type Setting

Videos by OutKick

Did Ned Stark’s warning about the impending winter come true in America? You’d think so given how icy things are about to get in Eastern New York.

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in a Wild Card Round matchup in Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m. Both teams overcame significant challenges in the regular season, with each squad firing their offensive coordinators and playing several elimination-type games in the final weeks.

However, they face one more challenge – in addition to each other – on Sunday. The ever-severe Buffalo winter weather projects to play a major role in the matchup.

A lot can change in just two days, especially with how unpredictable Eastern New York weather is. But even so, the projections will make you shiver.

AccuWeather projects more than seven inches of snow at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. As if that weren’t enough, wind gusts of nearly 50 mph and a high of 24 degrees will accompany the snow.

This is what Highmark looks like today.

BREAKING: A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the #Bills, #Steelers game, per the National Weather Service.



There will be 65 MILE PER HOUR WIND GUSTS and at least OVER A FOOT OF SNOW.



“Travel will be difficult to impossible.”



THIS WILL BE CRAZY😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/cGxe5H6VAy — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 12, 2024

Bills-Steelers Game Could Be One Of The Coldest In NFL History

I seriously wouldn’t blame you if you thought the White Walkers were on a death march towards Buffalo.

Should those projections hold true, that game will feature some of the coldest game temperatures in NFL history. The 1982 AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers also had 50 mph-gusts and subzero temperatures, and this weekend’s Chiefs-Dolphins game figures to be bitterly cold as well.

Buffalo’s grounds crew will have a lot of work to do to make sure Highmark Stadium is ready for play on Sunday. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills-Steelers matchup will undoubtedly turn into a battle of attrition, with both sides figuring to run the ball frequently. Fortunately, that plays quite well into each team’s offensive approach. Buffalo averaged 130.1 yards per game (7th overall) in the regular season, and the Steelers averaged 118.2 (13th).

If the game gets paused because the Night King uses the weather to launch an invasion, don’t be surprised.

Just kidding, that’s impossible.

Nevertheless, winter is coming, and it’s coming mercilessly. That’s not just imagination.