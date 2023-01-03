Bills Returning To Buffalo After Damar Hamlin Collapse, Fans Show Support Outside Medical Center

OutKick’s Amarando Salguero has reported that the Buffalo Bills will return to western New York early Tuesday morning after their highly anticipated meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Salguero was at the game and offered a report from Paycor Stadium after the game had been postponed and the stadium had emptied.

Later in the evening, Salguero tweeted that the Bills were planning on returning home and cited the NFL itself for this information.

The Bills will be returning to Buffalo tonite per the NFL. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 3, 2023

This was corroborated by numerous other outlets following an NFL conference call with the media

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the Bills are returning to Buffalo tonight, but that some players are choosing to remain in Cincinnati to be near Damar Hamlin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

That same conference call revealed that no further updates would be offered regarding Hamlin’s condition or the status of the Bills-Bengals game overnight into Tuesday.

Conference call starting now. Jeff Miller starts by saying there will be no update on Damar Hamlin’s medical condition tonight, nor any update on when or if the game will be resumed. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 3, 2023

While there hasn’t been an official word from the league, the Bills‘ departure from Cincinnati that the game would not be made up on Tuesday.

Salguero was outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Hamlin was rushed after the incident. He spoke with fans who had gathered there to offer their support.

One of those fans was Jason Maldonado — who goes by DiaBillo — who was standing outside of the medical center with his son. Maldonado talked about how his faith was

“I’ve been brought up on my faith, he said. “Faith is everything. Faith, family. My faith is with this young man to just pull through and a [for a] speedy recovery and his family and everything.”

When asked why he decided to be present outside the medical center, Maldonado said it had to do with family.

“My family is my everything, and I’m sure he has family that’s praying for him,” he said. “We’re all with him.”