Bills Receiver Gabe Davis Sets Sights On The Super Bowl (Again) And Also Unveils A Post-Career Plan That Is Already Helping Athletes

Videos by OutKick

Gabe Davis has his immediate sights set on the looming start of training camp and the season ahead for the Buffalo Bills.

And, of course, the vision for the fourth-year receiver is characteristic of his team. Because the Bills, champions of the AFC East the last three seasons, long ago moved on from winning a division title as their goal.

“It’s a Super Bowl mindset every year,” Davis says without hesitation after a morning training session in Orlando. “We have the pieces. We have to put them together. But it’s really hard to win the Super Bowl.”

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and linebacker Matt Milan train on Tuesday in preparation for the open of training camp in the coming weeks. (Photo by Armando Salguero).

Gabe Davis Sets Sights On Super Bowl

The Bills haven’t won a Super Bowl and there are concerns in the pundit world Buffalo’s championship window, while not closed, is not as wide open as it has been.

The team is maturing, it has lost players to free agency, coaches and front office people have departed, and the playoffs have been unkind.

“You talking about the Bills, they weren’t even making the playoffs not too long ago, you know what I’m saying?” Davis says. “Now we’re making the playoffs, now we’re good. Right? And although we consistently make the playoffs, when we don’t make the Super Bowl, now we suck. It doesn’t even make sense.

“It’s hard to win the Super Bowl. Not a lot of guys have done it. So, again, you have to keep pushing, keep fighting, keep sacrificing. We have a great team with great players. We went 13-3 and the key is continue doing that consistently. So, again, we have to find a way to make it our day on Sundays.”

Just as Joe Burrow famously said the Cincinnati Bengals championship window won’t close as long as he’s on the team, Davis believes the window for the Bills remains open while quarterback Josh Allen and the core talent that surrounds him remains in Buffalo.

“I mean, 100 percent it’s still open,” Davis said. “It’s figuring out the best way to win and being able to execute in the times we need to,”

Figuring all that out will take months and perhaps even years. Davis, meanwhile, is trying to be the best player he can while also setting a post-career business plan into motion. So …

Welcome to The Draft Academy.

Davis and his business partners opened the workout and recovery facility in Orlando on Tuesday.

The Draft Academy opened in Orlando on Tuesday under the watchful eyes of owner and Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis and founder. partner and performance coach Bert Whigham. (Photo by Armando Salguero)

Davis Opens State Of The Art Facility

The Draft Academy is unique in the community it now serves because it’s basically an NFL caliber training, recovery, and wellness facility.

“We built this facility to have everything that a pro would have at their facility,” says Bert Whigham, who is the founder and performance coach at The Draft Academy.

The Academy has a hyperbaric chamber. It has a sauna.

There are both hot and cold tubs for contrasting.

The facility has pulsed electromagnetic field machines for cell wellness.

There’s a physical therapist on staff.

There’s a doctor of osteopathic medicine on staff.

“Anything you want to do for your body, we can do it here,” Whigham says. “Putting it all in one place and integrating the training — the running, the lifting, the therapy and nutrition all in one spot — that was the concept.”

The Academy serves the needs of athletes like Davis while also fulfilling a vision.

“I mean, yeah, it’s a big moment for me because I wanted to have my own spot where I could do my stuff and bring people around and figure out how a pro lives his life,” Davis says. “That’s what a lot of people want to know, want to see, and to be able to have this facility is a dream come true.”

The Academy already has pro players training and recovering at the facility.

Bills All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano among the players working out in Orlando for the opening of training camp. (Photo by Armando Salguero).

Pro Players Training At Gabe Davis Facility

Bills All Pro linebacker Matt Milano, Bills running back Latavius Murray, free agent receiver Cole Beasley. Jaguars receiver Jacob Harris, Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

All are using the newly opened facility.

“I always wanted to have my own facility to train, work out and recover at and be able to offer it to people that wanted to live the same kind of lifestyle,” Davis says. “Because the biggest thing is trying to be the best version of me and not just do it for people in the area but all kids as well.”

The best version of Davis came last season when he caught 48 passes for 836 yards with 7 touchdowns. He had an NFL-best 98-yard touchdown reception, which helped his yards per catch reach an impressive 17.4 yards.

So what’s next?

“I’m not satisfied about what I’ve done the past three years,” Davis says. “There’s some stuff I left on the table. I feel like there’s something you can gain and I know there’s a lot I can gain this year and I’m trying to take advantage of it and do the best I can for my team.”

So there are the goals for 2023.

“You get the 1,000-yards plus,” Davis says. “Score 10 touchdowns plus. You make a few more plays. There’s always room for improvement no matter who you are. What did [Stefon] Diggs have, like 1,300 or 1,400 yards? So I’m sure he wants 1,600 or 1,700 yards.

“There’s always room for improvement, you’re never satisfied with what you do. That’s my mindset. Just trying to be better.”

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero