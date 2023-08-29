Bills Put Von Miller On Physically Unable To Perform List, Meaning He’ll Miss First Four Games

Videos by OutKick

Any questions about whether Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season have officially been answered.

Miller will remain on the Bills’ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list past Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. So Miller will miss the first four games of the season, including Buffalo’s season opener against the New York Jets.

Buffalo is leaving Von Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform List past Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season. pic.twitter.com/BCBl8FGiFk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Miller is considered ineligible for the four games of the season, per NFL PUP rules. However, he will not count toward the Bills 53-man roster.

Miller is coming off an ACL injury and the team decided to wait as long as they could to see if he would be ready for the start of the season.

Brandon Beane says Von Miller is getting closer and things are trending up. He says the team will decide in a couple days whether to pull him off PUP. Sounds like they’re taking it down to the wire. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) August 26, 2023

Miller is obviously a substantial loss for the Bills defense. That is especially true for the opener against the Jets on Sept. 11 and their upgraded offense.

Miller injured his knee last season during the Bills’ Thanksgiving meeting with the Detroit Lions. He was initially expected to miss 2-4 weeks. However, exploratory surgery revealed the extent of the injury and he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

In addition to the season opener, the 34-year-old veteran has also been ruled out for games against the Commanders, Raiders, and one final divisional game against the Dolphins. After that, he’ll be eligible to return if healthy.

