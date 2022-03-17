Bills Part Ways With Veteran WR Cole Beasley

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills announced their decision to release veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley.

Both Beasley and the Bills were on similar terms to find a trade partner this offseason, but the two sides were unable to complete the action before facing a cap hit.

Bills cut Cole Beasley after failed trade attempt https://t.co/4xy3jyuUuG pic.twitter.com/O3HfryW2jO — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2022

Bills general manager Brandon Beane saved the team $6.1 million by letting Beasley go. Beasley signed with the team in 2019 to the tune of a four-year, $29 million contract.

Beasley has long been a reliable target for Josh Allen: averaging roughly 75 receptions per season with Buffalo.

Last season, the receiver caught the wrong kind of attention related to his unvaccinated status. The organization was forced to repeatedly fine the player for his decision to remain unvaxxed and Beasley missed a game due to testing positive.

Beasley tallied 662 receiving yards, 78 catches and a touchdown in 2021. He caught a career-high 967 yards the year prior, complementing the loaded receiving talent in Buffalo that includes lead target Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Dawson Knox.

His production in 2020 carried into the postseason when he racked up 14 receptions and 145 yards in three games.

At the start of March, the Bills’ front office announced their decision to allow Beasley to seek out a trade partner, with the intention to depart from Buffalo..

“They approached us. We listened and have allowed them to seek a trade partner,” said GM Brandon Beane.

The 32-year-old wideout, even with his ‘baggage,’ is considered a top option in the free-agency market.

Throughout his 10-year career, Beasley has accrued 550 catches, 5,708 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Bet $5 on any team during the NCAA Tournament and you’ll be automatically given $150 in site credit, available to new users after you make your initial deposit of at least $10. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela