Bills Mafia Member Catches Himself On Fire Attempting To Jump Through Burning Table At Tailgate Party

Videos by OutKick

The Bills Mafia is one of the wildest fan bases on the face of the earth. Tailgates in Buffalo are constantly filled with all kinds of insanity.

There’s the guy who gets covered in ketchup and mustard – for some reason – and the countless fans who jump through folding tables. We’ve all seen the videos before of one Bills fan after another trying to come up with new ways to smash tables.

Member of the Bills Mafia on fire after jumping on a burning table (Image Credit: Notdojaaa/X)

The Bills are currently holding down a playoff spot in the AFC. After an up and down season they need to continue to win games in order to keep it that way.

You better believe the Bills Mafia knows this.

They met the importance of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots by stepping up their tailgate antics. They did so by lighting a table on fire and taking turns jumping through it.

The first guy to jump off the back of the pickup truck onto the burning table proved that it wasn’t the brightest idea. After landing on the table and knocking it over, he caught fire.

Now, I know you probably think the first guy catching himself on fire put an end to the attempts to jump through the burning table. You’re wrong. The members of the Bills Mafia observing the insanity reminded the guy on fire to stop, drop, and roll.

There’s Nothing Quite Like The Bills Mafia On Game Day

After taking a brief stroll, he does appear to finally drop to the ground. As he does, others jump in to help put him out, while the burning table is set back up.

Two more members of the Bills Mafia take flight off of the back of the truck, damage the table further, and most importantly avoid catching themselves on fire.

A third fan finishes the table off. He appears to put what’s left of the fire out as he slips and lands on his back. Mission accomplished. The tailgate rose to the level of importance of the game.

All that’s left is for the Bills to handle their business on the field. And possibly that first guy seeking some medical attention.