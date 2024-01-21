Yes, Bills Mafia Members Are Slamming Each Other Through Burning Tables Prior To Chiefs Game

Videos by OutKick

Fans jumping through flaming tables might not be the reason the Buffalo Bills have won six-straight games. But, they aren’t willing to risk not doing it prior to the Divisional Round showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What’s the old adage about superstitions? They’re only stupid if they don’t work?

Then, jumping through burning tables and risking third-degree burns isn’t stupid. Not yet, at least.

A Bills fan went viral several weeks ago after literally catching himself on fire jumping through a table.

Others picked up his mantle prior to the team’s Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Naturally, on Sunday, Bills Mafia is right back at it.

Talk about lighting a fire under your ass pic.twitter.com/zNrXxfkMPb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2024

Previous iterations saw Bills fans jumping through the tables. In this case, they employed a tag-team effort where one fan literally slams the other fan onto the table. And, if you count the third guy dumping lighter fluid onto the table, we’ve got a full-blown three-man weave in effect here.

I presume this is a sign of deep respect and love in the Buffalo community.

At least they learned to keep the fire to a minimum. The fan that caught himself on fire last month jumped onto a table that was nearly engulfed entirely in flames.

Now, they’re going with quite a bit less fire.

Buffalo Bills fans pose outside Highmark Stadium prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

That’s OK, though, don’t you dare question the dedication of these fans! I’m, personally, not jumping through a table that’s not on fire. Jumping on one that even slightly ablaze? Fuhgetaboutit.

The Bills need all the help they can get, facing their postseason nemesis Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

If they lose, it’s OK to call these fans stupid. Until then, though, remember that it’s only stupid if it doesn’t work.